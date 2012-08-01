International Aero Invited As Exclusive Car Care Company of Spocom Anaheim 2012

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming SPOCOM Anaheim 2012 event. After a great experience at the Pre-Meet on July 1, AERO is ecstatic for this event to be the debut for the newest product, SHIELD, now available for purchase. AERO will be selling the full product line at the event, in addition to some special giveaways.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.