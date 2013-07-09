International Aero Products Attending Spocom Anaheim 2013 Show

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- International AERO Products, AERO, is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming SPOCOM Anaheim 2013 Show. After a great experience at the SPOCOM Anaheim 2012 Show, AERO is ecstatic to attend the event along with Robert Kochis, Owner of #StayCrushing, and his award-winning, custom-built Scion FR-S.



The entire AERO line will be available at SPOCOM Anaheim 2013, including the newest addition to the line, the Mini 6-Pack Traveler. The Mini 6-Pack Traveler is perfect for the detailer on the fly because it includes interior and exterior products that can easily be used during a routine detail or on the road at events.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on International AERO Products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.