International Aero Products Finds New Aero Fans at Lapd Car Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, recently attended the 2012 Rollin’ South Traffic Style Car Show and Traffic Safety Fair hosted by the LAPD at the LAPD Ahmanson Recruit Training Center on July 14. The Los Angeles event attracted cars and motorcycles of all makes and models, and is an event that AERO is ready to attend in 2013.



“This is definitely a show I would attend again, and look forward to coming back to in 2013,” says Ray Rodriguez, Lead Field Marketer at AERO. “We had current AERO fans coming by checking out our new product, SHIELD, and bringing their friends to introduce them to AERO. Even a few officers came by and purchased product for their own vehicles after seeing us here last year.”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on International AERO Products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.