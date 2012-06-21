International Aero Products Goes Transatlantic With Smart Choice Trading

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- “International Aero has worked closely with these regions for years, mostly providing aircraft services,” says Jonathan Saltman, President and CEO of International Aero. “We’ve been dedicated to providing them with the highest quality services possible, and now we want them to have access to our automotive line, which truly works unbelievably well. Partnering with Smart Choice Trading, a company just as dedicated to quality and customer service as we are, was an easy decision and we’re excited to get in front of this customer base.”



AERO’s full line of products having been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on Smart Choice Trading visit http://www.sct-gmbh.de/, and for more information on International aero visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com



