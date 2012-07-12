International Aero Products Introduces the Ultimate in Automotive Paint Protection...Shield

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, the company that brought exclusive aircraft detailing products to the automotive industry in 2011, has a new addition to the product line, SHIELD, a 2-part paint protectant. SHIELD is a catalyzed, co-polymer that chemically binds to painted surfaces to create a deep, luscious shine, while also protecting painted surfaces for up to two years. The easy to apply protectant has been a detailing staple of sister company, International AERO Services, which has been cleaning multi-million dollar private aircraft for years.



“AERO SHIELD was derived from the same catalyzed protection that we have been applying to large-cabin private jets for many years, and will provide the same long-lasting protection for exterior painted surfaces on your car,” says Jonathan Saltman, President and CEO of International AERO. “The product has been applied by AERO technicians on every new jet delivered from one of the premier private jet manufactures for years, and the results speak for themselves. The handy burst-pack makes mixing simple, and the application is as easy as applying less durable waxes that won't last nearly as long as AERO SHIELD.”



The application of SHIELD is a short and easy process that does not require buffers or other equipment to get premium results. Prep the painted surface with AERO SUDS. If the painted surface has any contaminants, such as environmental fallout and other impurities, follow with AERO GILDE so the painted surface is a smooth canvas for the application of SHIELD. First, activate SHIELD by breaking the seal of the burst pack, and combine the two compounds together until blended. Then, simply apply small amounts to the hand applicator, and work in a circular motion. Let the product sit for 30 minutes, and remove the excess with a plush microfiber towel. For best results, maintain the painted surface with AERO SHINE to keep the paint’s unsurpassed luster, shine and protection.



For more for more information about SHIELD and how to order AERO’s new, exclusive product visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.