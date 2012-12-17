International AERO Products' Mini 6-Pack Traveler in Stores in Time for the Holiday Season

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Since the launch of International AERO Products, AERO, the product line has become a go-to for many detailers and car enthusiasts. To add convenience on the go, AERO has packaged six of their top selling interior and exterior products, including SHINE and FINALE, in an embroidered, canvas travel bag. The set also includes AERO’s 300 GSM microfiber towel, so detailers have all the necessary tools to clean and detail cars on the road.



The Mini 6-pack Traveler was introduced at this year’s SEMA Show, and quickly became a fan favorite. AERO’s Mini 6-Pack Traveler is the perfect gift for car show attendees, new drivers, car enthusiasts and anyone who loves a clean, spotless car. Visit your local AERO retailer for the Mini 6-pack Traveler and all your other detailing needs.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Paint Protection.



For more information on International AERO Products, visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.