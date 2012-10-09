International AERO Products Now in Canada Through RNB Restorations

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, is pleased to add RNB Restorations as a wholesale distributor servicing Canada and New England. RNB Restorations, located in Ontario, Canada, and Niagara Falls, New York, carries a variety of premium products, and AERO is proud to be added to that list.



RNB Restorations owners, Bryan Baltjes and Richard Matthie are very pleased to offer AERO products. “AERO produces high quality premium car care products,” said Matthie. “It fits with RNB’s philosophy of only offering high quality products to our customers.”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information about RNB Restorations visit http://www.rnbrestorations.com and for more information about International aero visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About RNB Restorations

RNB Restorations was formed in 2006 to restore cars as a business by 2 old college friends. Working on and building cars has been a passion for both for over 30 years and forming a car company was always an idea they were interested in making real.



As the company matured it has evolved to where it is now with RNB being the only Master distributor for Champion Brands oil in Canada, the main distributor for Z-Alt Muscle Car Oil in Canada, dealers for Kwik Wire, Texas Refinery Corporation, Mighty Matt insulation, Marshall Instruments and all of the products can be easily bought online.



With RNB Restorations USA Inc., now added to the RNB family, they are able to operate on both sides of the border and help car enthusiasts in both countries with their various projects.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.