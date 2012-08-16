International Aero Products to Be on Display at One of Canada's Largest Car Show's With RNB Restorations

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- International AERO Products, AERO, will be making its car show debut in Ontario with RNB Restorations at the Mopar Fest. The event, scheduled for August 14 and 15, will be held in New Hamburg, and several events are scheduled for both days that range from drawings to car cruises.



AERO will be available for sale through RNB Restorations at the event. RNB Restorations, located in both Canada and the United States, was established in 2006 and has provided its customers with the finest products and materials for vehicles. AERO is ecstatic to now include RNB Restorations as a dealer, and for its Canadian car show debut to be at the Mopar Fest, Canada’s largest all Mopar car show.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this year and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information about International AERO Products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.