International Aero Products Travels Across the Pond to Smart Choice Trading's Annual Car Show in Germany

Bellflower, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- During the warm spring and summer months, the AERO Crew fills the calendar with events all over the country, but this year they went transatlantic to attend the Smart Choice Trading Annual Car Show. AERO’s master distributor in Europe, Smart Choice Trading, located in Munich, Germany, works with customers and dealers all over Europe, parts of Asia and the Middle East providing high quality automotive products and accessories. For AERO, expanding to this new market was only natural as for over thirty years the company has been providing the very best in aviation and upholstery services to these regions.



“Smart Choice Trading's intense dedication to quality and customer service makes them the perfect partner to bring International AERO Products to the European market,” says Brittany Buchanan, Regional Marketing Manager at AERO. “I had such an amazing experience traveling to Munich, Germany, in support of Smart Choice Trading's Annual Car Show.”



The event, held on June 24, had over 200 attendees and two race teams: YACO Race Team and Outlaw Racing. According to Buchanan, a good time was had by all. “Smart Choice Trading makes an effort to make personal connections with the European automotive enthusiasts. Between the live music, lighting up the race car engines, watching a car take off on the drag strip or taking a ride on the off-road Polaris team vehicle, Smart Choice Trading delivered an unforgettable experience to every attendee.”



Not only do Smart Choice Trading and AERO share the same ideology on quality and customer service, but both organizations cultivate and value the relationships they have with AERO fans they have met through events and other activities.



“One of my favorite moments was watching a new AERO fan, shine the metal on his Audi,” says Buchanan. “Seeing the look on his face after using POLISH was priceless. Smart Choice Trading is making AERO fans all over Europe, one event at a time. Kraftwerks is a tool company from Switzerland, and AERO will be displayed on their vehicle for the full Endurance Race Season. Endurance is a motorcycle race that runs 24 hours a day throughout Europe, and has a huge following.”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on Smart Choice Trading visit http://www.sct-gmbh.de/, and for more information on International aero visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.