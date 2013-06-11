International Association of Counselors and Therapists Presents Annual Awards at 2013 Hypno Expo

Laceyville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The International Association of Counselors and Therapists (IACT) recognized three hypnotherapists, a Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) practitioner, and one of its local chapters for outstanding service to their professions at the Hypno Expo complementary medicine training conference. Held in Daytona Beach Florida on May 18th, the Hypno Expo brought together hundreds of hypnotists, hypnotherapists and other complementary and integrative medicine professionals from North and South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, both in person at the event, and over a live Internet feed.



“Now, more than ever, it’s vital for complementary healthcare practitioners to unite...both with each other, and with ‘mainstream’ medicine practitioners,” said Robert Otto, CEO of IACT. “The Hypno Expo provides an educational and social forum in which practitioners from a number of helping professions can come together. It’s the perfect venue in which to recognize the achievements of some of the top practitioners in our fields.”



The IACT’s Cape Cod, Massachusetts Chapter was recognized as IACT Chapter of the Year. Led by Paulette Richard-O'Rourke, a hypnotherapy master trainer, NLP trainer, and cognitive behavior hypnotherapist, the Cape Cod chapter was singled out for its exceptional growth and outreach to practitioners in the community. Paulette Richard-O'Rourke is an integrative health provider for Cape Cod Center For Whole Health.



Hypnotherapist Marie “Mickey” Mongan of Chichester, New Hampshire accepted an award for Lifetime Achievement in recognition of her dedication and years of service to the profession. Mongan is the author of HypnoBirthing®: a Celebration of Life, (1989) and HypnoBirthing: The Mongan Method (2005). She is the mother of four adult children, all born using the techniques upon which her books are based. Mongan is licensed by the State of New Hampshire as a counselor and is certified as a hypnotherapist, hypnoanesthesiologist, and instructor of hypnotherapy.



H. Larry Elman, a resident of the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina, was recognized with an Humanitarian Award for his acts of altruism in the hypnosis community. Son of the legendary hypnotist Dave Elman—developer of the world-famous Elman Induction—Colonel H. Larry Elman took his father's hypnotism course several times as a teenager, and also performed as a stage hypnotist. Currently CEO of the Dave Elman Hypnosis Institute, Larry lectures and teaches hypnosis internationally, as well as producing CDs and DVDs teaching Dave Elman’s medical hypnosis methods. Col. Elman works tirelessly to answer questions about his father’s methods and ensure that they’re taught and performed correctly.



Hypnotist of the Year was awarded to James M. Giunta, President of Trance Formation Hypnosis. Giunta conducts individual and group sessions in his full-time, private practice in the New York City area. He also teaches workshops in hypnotism and related subjects, and performs as a motivational speaker. James is the executive director of the Open Mind Institute of Hypnosis and hosts a grand hypnotism event in the U.S. annually in honor of World Hypnotism Day. Giunta holds a master’s degree in communication from Rutgers University, and he lives, works, plays, teaches, and practices in Red Bank, New Jersey.



George Bien was recognized with an award for Distinguished Service. A leading authority on subconscious reprogramming, Bien is a certified NLP Master Trainer, a Certified Firewalk Trainer, a Certified Hypnotherapy Master Trainer, and the principal trainer for the International Association of Counselors and Therapists. A resident of Flushing, New York, he served as clinical director of Dynamic Changes, which during their tenure were the country’s largest and most successful hypnotherapy centers.



About the International Association of Counselors and Therapists

Founded in 1990, IACT established a reputation for providing their members with an outstanding magazine entitled "Unlimited Human!" Its goal was to reach beyond the ordinary and provide the complementary healthcare community with a premier magazine that highlighted special articles and ideas that could ultimately help members in their business, professional and personal lives.



Today, IACT provides a foundation from which it is possible to make available the discoveries of the 'grassroots' explorers to those of advanced academic background, and to supply a conduit through which researchers can make their discoveries available to practitioners.