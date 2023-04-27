International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of International Business Machines Corporation.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: IBM stocks follows a lawsuit filed against International Business Machines Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: IBM stocks, concerns whether certain International Business Machines Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Strategic Imperatives Revenue growth, CAMSS (the distinct components of "Cloud," "Analytics," "Mobile," "Security," and "Social") and CAMSS components' revenue growth, and the Company's Segments' revenue growth were artificially inflated as a result of the wrongful reclassification/misclassification of revenues from non-strategic to strategic to make those revenues eligible for treatment as Strategic Imperatives Revenue; and (2) IBM was materially less successful in growing its Strategic Imperative business, reporting materially higher growth than it actually achieved only by wrongfully reclassifying and misclassifying revenue from non-strategic to strategic thereby reporting publicly materially false Strategic Imperative Revenue.



