International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on June 6, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2022 -- A deadline is coming up on June 6, 2022, in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) common shares between April 4, 2017, and October 20, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 4, 2017, and October 20, 2021, the Defendants overstated IBM's revenues from its strategic side of the business, by misclassifying and/or shifting revenues from its non-strategic mainframe part of the business, to appease market expectations about the Company's future prospects and boost incentive compensation for its executives



