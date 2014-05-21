International Celebrity Astrologer Graham James to Join "Empowering Your Soul with Lisa Ouellet" on the 7th Wave Channel on May 23rd at 9 AM PST

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- VoiceAmerica, the leading in internet talk radio broadcasting, is pleased to announce that Graham James, internationally renowned celebrity astrologer will join Lisa Ouellet, host of “Empowering Your Soul” on the 7th Wave Channel, May 23rd at 9 AM PST.



Graham James has been a Professional Astrologer for 30 years. His wisdom, guidance and advice has helped literally thousands of clients over the years, from personal Consultations in his Office, or via Skype on the Internet and by telephone.



"I'm so very excited to have as my guest, International Celebrity Astrologer Graham James, from the UK on my show 'Empowering Your Soul', May 23rd. Graham is such an amazing astrologer and will bring his vast experience and profound insight of astrological matters to our awareness and show us how certain planets can help us become more enlightened and empowered." said host, Lisa Ouellet



Graham has appeared in many National and Regional newspapers, magazines and Television for his Mystical and Astrological expertise alike, in the UK and many other Countries, including Bangkok and Fiji.



During the 1990's Graham wrote Astrological columns for many Magazines, Regional Newspapers and National Press. On the 27th March 1992 Graham even predicted in one National newspaper that John Major would win the UK Election, to become Prime Minister and that Neil Kinnock would lose the election and leave the Labour party. Against all other Astrologers predictions, Graham got it absolutely right as he based his predictions on the main UK Government party leaders, by looking at their personal charts as opposed to World Astrology and popular belief.



At the end of the 1990's Graham left the world of the media to concentrate on being a personal Astrologer to his thousands of clients around the globe. Graham's clients are from all walks of life including Celebrities and Producers in the world of Film and TV. All clients are treated with the utmost CONFIDENTIALITY in line with his highly ethical guidelines.



Graham specializes in Relationships, Compatibility, Personal and Career related problems. In fact there is nothing he can't handle to help his clients with their "Roller Coaster" lives.



Visit Graham’s websites at http://www.celebrity-astrologer.com and http://www.houseofjupiter.com and like his Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/celebrity.astrologer.



About Lisa Ouellet

Lisa is a nationally recognized Spiritual Psychic Medium with the natural born gifts of Clairvoyance, Clairaudience, Clairsentience, and Claircognizance. She is also extremely empathic and a Certified Shamballha Reiki Master and Magnified Healer. Lisa is well known for being a trust worthy advisor who is nonjudgmental and full of integrity and can give you that peace of mind you’re searching for. She has a magnetic personality with an approachable friendly aura felt by those who come into contact with her, and she thrives on helping people attain freedom from being stuck in whatever area of their life keeps them feeling imprisoned. Combining her Life Coaching skills and Intuitive Sessions with her psychic gifts, compassion and spiritual knowledge that she has acquired over the years, she is able to help souls move forward on their journey while realizing it is for their highest good and in their best interest to do so. Lisa is also a co-organizer for The Greater Manchester Holistic Meet-Up group in New Hampshire where they organize and host several holistic fairs throughout the year.



More information about Lisa Ouellet and Empowering Your Soul can be found at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2334/empowering-your-soul.



Visit Lisa Ouellet’s website at http://www.lisaouellet.com/ and like her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LisaOuelletLLC.



Empowering Your Soul debuts Friday, May 9th at 9 AM PST on the VoiceAmerica 7th Wave Channel http://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/250/voiceamerica-7th-wave . To learn more about the show and host Lisa Ouellet visit http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2334/empowering-your-soul.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 14 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.