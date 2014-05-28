Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- POS (point-of-sale) machine is used for sales information collection and capital, merchandise balance recording of points of sale, associated with the settlement system of trading platform. Currently, it is mainly available for appointed merchants accepting bankcard consumption, known as the “financial POS terminal”.



Global POS terminal shipments reached 19.41 million units in 2012, a year-on-year increase of 17.42%, with a CAGR of 10.20% in 2007-2012, of which, Asia, Latin America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions occupied the top three positions by CAGR of shipment, respectively 25.46%, 16.39% and 15.41%, respectively.



In 2007-2012 the number of POS machines joined the UnionPay network in China rose from 1,181,200 units to 7,117,800 units at a CAGR of 43.22%. During the corresponding period, the number of new POS machines joined the UnionPay network went up from 363,200 units to 2,291,300 units at a CAGR of 44.54%.



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In 2012 shipments of China’s top ten POS terminal enterprises totaled up to 6,104,410 units, accounting for 31.44% of the global POS terminal shipments, of which, Fujian Landi Commercial Equipment Co., Ltd., PAX Global Technology Limited and Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd. were the top three.



By market segment, handheld mobile POS machines and NFC-enabled mobile phone POS machines grow faster.



With the maturity of operation and other aspects of payment platform as well as the improvement of mobile payment environment in China, the number of handheld mobile POS machines configured in e-commerce, express industry, public utilities (water, electricity and gas) will maintain rapid growth. Meanwhile, affected by the fast-growing shipments of NFC-enabled smart phones, the number of NFC-enabled POS machines will increase significantly.



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Global and China Financial POS Terminal Industry Report, 2013-2016 mainly covers the followings:

Global financial POS machine market (including bankcard consumer transactions, enterprise POS terminal shipments, etc. of global market, market segments and regional markets);

China’s financial POS machine market (including market overview, market size, competition pattern, market segments, etc.);

China’s bankcard payment market (including bankcard issuance volume, consumption, interbank payment and financial IC card, etc.);

China’s major financial POS machine deployment and acquirers (including acquiring market situation, features as well as bankcard business, trends and prospects of UnionPay and China’s four major state-owned commercial banks);

Operating conditions of global and Chinese financial POS machine manufacturing enterprises (including revenue, net income, revenue structure, gross margin, R&D spending, strategic planning, development prospects, etc.).



Complete report available @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/271253-global-and-china-financial-pos-terminal-industry-report2013-2016.html.



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