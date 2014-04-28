International Community of Women Living with HIV/AIDS Chile Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Bring the Female Condom to Chile

Santiago, Chile -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In Chile, most HIV positive women are infected by their husbands in their own beds. In other words, their partners or husbands leave them to have sexual intercourse with another woman, have sexual intercourse with a man and, while very rare, inject drugs intravenously. This crowdfunding project intends to turn the tide of widespread of HIV infection and bring meaningful societal change to the citizens of Chile.



One challenge to preventing HIV infection is a deep-rooted cultural value permeating Chile. Chilean society says that as soon as a woman in a long-term relationship requests the use of a condom, she is suspected of cheating. This is why female condoms are not socially acceptable Chile. Women trust their partners and many are exposed to HIV, left widows and caring for their children, fighting discrimination and stigma.



Female condoms can be used by women with zero participation from their partner, giving them more control over exposure to HIV and protection from pregnancy. However, the problem is that there are no female condoms in Chile.



This project plans to

1) Buy in Bulk

2) Regional Teams to distribute and teach

3) Generate grass-roots understanding and demand

4) Present documented interest to the government, petitioning their incorporation into Chilean Health System



Desired Final Outcomes :

1) Incorporate Female Condom into Health System and condom distribution program

2) Register Female Condom as a sanitary product and make it available on the market



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1gROEnu