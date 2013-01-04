International Culinary Center Inducted Into the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that the International Culinary Center (founded as the French Culinary Institute) has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame.



About The International Culinary Center

The International Culinary Center (formerly the French Culinary Institute) was founded in 1984 by Dorothy Cann Hamilton. Ms. Hamilton also served as the Chairman of the Board of the James Beard Foundation and was the creator and host of “Chef's Story” first aired in 2007 on PBS.



The International Culinary Center main campus is located at in New York City and includes the Michelin-recommended L'Ecole restaurant. Additional campuses are located Campbell, California and Parma, Italy.



The IACP voted the International Culinary Center as the “Best Vocational Cooking School of the Year” in April of 2012. Notable deans and instructors at the International Culinary Center are Jacques Pépin, André Soltner, Alain Sailhac, David Kinch, Jacques Torres, Emily Luchetti, Cesare Casella, and Alan Richman.



For more information: http://www.internationalculinarycenter.com



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



http://www.culinaryhalloffame.com/about