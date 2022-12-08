NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of International E-commerce Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the International E-commerce market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Shopee (Singapore), Lazada Group (Singapore), Bukalapak (Indonesia), Tokopedia (Indonesia), Sendo (Vietnam), Tiki Corporation (Vietnam), The Gioi Di Dong (Vietnam), Blibli.com (Indonesia), Dien May XANH (Vietnam), FPT Shop (Vietnam).



Scope of the Report of International E-commerce

The global e-commerce industry is rapidly gaining traction across the world owing to the rising adoption of online sales channels & rising internet penetration across the Southeast Asia region. According to the study, there are more than 400 million internet users in the Southeast Asia region which accounts for around 10% of the world's total internet users. The growing number of internet users is rapidly increasing across the Southeast Asia region has grown up by 10% in the last one year with internet penetration across the region reaching above 60% in 2019. Most of the growth of internet users is attributed to Indonesia which has the largest population in the Southeast Asia region wherein (Indonesia) the number of internet users has witness growth of 20% over the past two years, equating to an estimate of 29 million new users. International e-commerce has introduced new dynamics to international trade and has been a major development trend of globalization. It is expected that the major three fastest-growing countries globally which include India, Indonesia, and Malaysia during the forecast period, all come from Asia which is the fastest-growing e-commerce region in the world.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Consumer to Consumer (C2C), Business to Government (B2G)), End Users (Business, Government, Individual), Product (Fashion, Electronics, Print, Publishing and Media, Beauty and Cosmetics, Toys, Home and Furniture, Food, Sporting Goods, Automotive Parts, DIY Tools and Gardening, Others)



Market Drivers:

The increasing sophistication of e-commerce

Evolving nature of e-commerce and cross-border e-commerce



Market Trends:

Technology advancement in including cloud computing, big data, the Internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain has been adopted by e-commerce platforms



Opportunities:

Growth in Adoption of Online Sales Channel and Online Payments Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Slowdown in Offline Retail Shopping Techniques

The Emergence of Smart Mobile, Along with High International Penetration



Challenges:

Lack of Supply Chain in Underdeveloping Regions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



