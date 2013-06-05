International Edition of Scoliosis Exercises for Prevention & Correction DVD

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Innovation and breakthrough for patients with scoliosis. Surgery, may not be the only option for patients that have been diagnosed with scoliosis. Dr. Kevin Lau, the Founder of Health in Your Hands (HIYH) brings to you the revolutionary and innovative, Scoliosis Exercises for Prevention and Correction DVD, the International Edition.



This DVD is an amazing and empowering compilation of exercises, fitness regimens and exclusive details on non-surgical, non-evasive methods of treatment that prevent your curve from getting any worse. This could be the most powerful breakthrough for patients dealing with scoliosis. The DVD comes as an extended International Edition, after an exhaustive 3-year long journey after the highly anticipated and much sought after first edition in the series, The Scoliosis Exercises for Prevention and Correction DVD.



Scoliosis is a deformity in which your spine develops curves. Depending on the severity of the curve and the complications it may cause, doctors typically suggest surgery as a treatment. However, we often hold the greatest power and methods of treatment. Modern research emphasizes on the effective role exercise and lifestyle management can play in the early stages of management and rehab of scoliosis.



Dr. Lau, an ardent advocate and supporter of natural methods, offers the best exercise sets and routines meant for scoliosis correction in the new International Edition of the DVD series. This series has been designed for the user: new set of menus, user-friendly interface, it enables and empowers the user to access the correct set of exercises, designed for you easily.



This DVD delivers: Body Alignment Exercises, Body Stretches, Building your Core, and the specific regimen your body wants and needs. This DVD will deliver the most results-oriented workouts, never before seen footage, PLUS footage specifically for this International Edition. Duration well over 60 minutes, which is more than double the first release.



Brought on by consumer demand, this International Edition DVD has been released in nine different languages: English, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, and Indonesian. For added impact, Dr. Lau also has a voice-over in the DVD talking about the individual exercises used in treating scoliosis he has performed first hand!



The time to take action in your health is right now. There are alternatives in treatment. There are solutions in effectively managing scoliosis. For these safer and effective treatments, get your copy of this DVD and solution today. Scoliosis Exercises for Prevention and Correction DVD International Edition can be purchased today at http://www.hiyh.info



About Dr. Kevin Lau

Dr. Kevin Lau is the founder of Health In Your Hands, a series of tools for Scoliosis prevention and treatment. The set includes his book Your Plan for Natural Scoliosis Prevention and Treatment, a companion Scoliosis Exercises for Prevention and Correction DVD, and the innovative new Android and iPhone application ScolioTrack.



