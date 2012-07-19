International Education Agent Signs With Gold Coast Institute of Tafe (Gcit)

Adelaide, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- K M Visa Services Australia today announced they have entered into an agreement to recruit students for the Gold Coast Institute of TAFE, Queensland, Australia. Students from all over the world can apply to study at one of the premier destinations in the world, the Gold Coast.



Katrina Potter of Adelaide (& Solomon Islands based) K M Visa Services Australia said today “We are very pleased to be able to offer pathways to people wanting to study in what is a very popular study destination, Australia. The Gold Coast Institute of TAFE provides world class vocational education and training and is a highly regarded institution.”



K M Visa Services Australia will be targeting students in the Solomon Islands (where Katrina spent some time as a volunteer in 2010/11).



