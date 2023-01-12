NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- The Latest survey report on Global International Express Service Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The market Study is segmented by key region that is accelerating the marketization. The analysts of the study have garnered extensive research methodologies and data sources (i.e Secondary & Primary Sources) in order to generate collective and useful information that delivers latest market undercurrents and industry trends. The study covers analysis by key business segments, application and countries of major regions that includes like North America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Mediterranean & Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia and Rest of World. The list of players that are profiled in the study includes FedEx (United States), DHL (Germany), UPS (United States), Royal Mail (United Kingdom), China Post (China), Japan Post Group (Japan), SF Express (China), Banco Posta (Italy), YTO Expess (China), ZTO Express (China).



Definition:

International express service provides the door to door delivery of parcels and documents across the globe. It involves collecting the consignment, completing the security and custom requirements, paying any duties and handing the package. International express service is an efficient method to send the parcel overseas. It also allows tracking of shipment and it is flexible, reliable and secure. In addition to this, this service provides various options such as next business day delivery, delivery within 5 days, business delivery via ground and many more.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand From Customer to Customer Segments

Growing International Trade is Fueling the Market

Market Trends:

Increasing Internet Penetration is Leading to Access of Tracking Tools

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Promotional Activities is boosting the Market

Market Leaders and some development strategies:

On 29th August 2019, FedEx has announced that it has agreed to acquire Cargex which is an international freight forwarding company. This acquisition is expected to close later this year and is subject to customary closing conditions, as well as a Colombian regulatory filing.



The Global International Express Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Customer to Customer (C2C)), Additional service type (Insurance, Packaging, Billing services, Proactive tracking, Custom services, Remote area service), Tracking tool (Website, Email, SMS tracking, WAP tracking), Freight transport (Air, Ocean), Offerings (Fastest possible delivery, Delivery in 1, 2 or 3 business days, Ground delivery, International mail delivery, Others)



Global International Express Service market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the International Express Service market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the International Express Service

-To showcase the development of the International Express Service market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the International Express Service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the International Express Service

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the International Express Service market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



International Express Service Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of International Express Service market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

International Express Service Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

International Express Service Market Production by Region International Express Service Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in International Express Service Market Report:

International Express Service Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

International Express Service Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on International Express Service Market

International Express Service Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

International Express Service Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

International Express Service Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Customer to Customer (C2C) }

International Express Service Market Analysis by Application

International Express Service Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis International Express Service Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

How feasible is International Express Service market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for International Express Service near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global International Express Service market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



