International Faith Based Church Supports Contraversial Family Values Statement by National Restaurant Chain, "Chick-Fil-A"

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- The "Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.," a non-denominational faith based ministry headquartered out of Carrabelle, Florida announced Monday its' support of the restaurant chain, "Chick-fil-A," and the chains recent public stance on traditional marriage and family values. "Chick-fil-A" President and Chief Operating Officer Dan Cathy, recently told "Baptist Press" that "Chick-fil-A": is, "very much supportive of the family -- the biblical definition of the family unit."



Cathy's perceived anti-gay marriage statements renewed the nation's debate on this hot-button topic.



The "Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc." Vice President, Rev. Daniel B Chapin, commented on the Church support of the restaurant chains' statement asserting, "The Church supports and promotes traditional marriage between a man and a woman and the overall relationship of love and morality as defined by the Scriptures. We, however, do NOT pass judgement nor support agendas in support of or in defiance against an individuals sexual preference or on the same sex marriage issue. We assert that this is NOT the role of the church. Our primary agenda is to bring all people into the love of Christ and into our fellowship."



Addressing the Churchs' public backing of the restaurant chains' recent statement, Chapin stated, "While we tend to agree with "Chick-fil-A," as a whole supporting traditional faith based family values in this country, what we are supporting specifically is the companys' free speech right to take a stance on an issue and operate its' business as it desires."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world and is the only Universal Life Church that adheres To A Traditional Doctrine of Faith, With Canonical Texts, Central Authority & Hierarchy. Additionally the church meets all 14 Of the guidelines of Churches As defined By the Internal Revenue Service Standards.



For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., visit their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com or call 850 720 1061.