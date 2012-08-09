International Faith Based Ministry to Offer 21st Century Bible Study

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, a non profit faith based ministry based out of Carrabelle, Florida announced this week that it will offer live, interactive Bible Study and readings through all 39 books of the Old Testament and 27 nooks of the New Testament through its' 24 hour p/day, 7 days p/week Universal Life Church Radio Network. Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Vice-President, the Rev. Daniel B Chapin commented on the new program stating, "This is an opportunity for our listeners to hear the Greatest book of all time completely relayed through colorful characters and exciting dialogue."



The Bible was written under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit by over 40 different authors from all walks of life: shepherds, farmers, tent-makers, physicians, fishermen, priests, philosophers and kings. Despite these differences in occupation and the span of years it took to write it, the Bible is an extremely cohesive and unified book.



Listeners can tune into the online radio broadcast of the Bible by visiting the Universal Life Church Radio Network Show.



About Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com