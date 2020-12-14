International Flat Earth Conference Goes Virtual for 2020

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The two-day virtual conference will be held on the weekend of December 19th and 20th. The conference will feature guest speakers, artists, musicians, the latest research on this and related topics. Unlike previous conferences, the International Flat Earth Conference 2020 will not be specifically oriented around religious perspectives or Bible cosmology but it will feature a wide range of topics from other perspectives that haven't been well-represented at previous conferences.



"I expect this year's flat earth conference to reach far more than the previous ones, which were held at expensive hotels that required international travel for many," said Tim Ozman, host of Infinite Plane Radio. "Doing it this way ensures people from all across the world can equally participate."



The conference will feature guest speakers, artists, musicians, the latest research on this and related topics, and there will be a discussion on the importance of free speech as a prerequisite for free thinking.



Tickets are $5, and this includes virtual conference access for the entire weekend plus the overnight hangout.



About The IPS

Established in 2017, the Infinite Plane Society is a Flat Earth Society offshoot. It is a flat earth group that does not subscribe to a belief in "ice walls" or "domes" which constrain the flat earth model to the known continents. Instead, they assert the flat earth is an endless flat plane.



Media Contact:



Tim Ozman

Infinite Plane Society

505-510-4226

http://infiniteplanesociety.com



Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-flat-earth-conference-2020-tickets-132460646359?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing)