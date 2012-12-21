International Food Safety Quality Network Praises Supplier Document Management by TraceGains

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- TraceGains, based in Colorado, creates supplier documents; a management solution which prevents "bad stuff" (out of specification ingredients) from arriving in the first place. Assuring that the correct supplier documents and certifications are on file, (such as allergen statement, kosher, SQF, and BRC) is also important to verify that the finished good food product is compliant with business policies and customer requirements.



Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article about TraceGains’ Supplier Document Management. The article titled, “Food Quality Achieved Through Supplier Document Management,” published in the current issue of IFSQN (International Food Safety and Quality Network).



According to Cutler, “Heads of manufacturing, operations, procurement, sourcing, and purchasing, care about reducing errors or mistakes. The fewer errors throughout the manufacturing process, the less the manufacturing line gets upset and the more consistent the finished products. In the food industry errors can be avoided by using the right ingredient with the right specifications. Few technology solutions guarantee ingredients are within spec.”



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter @tracegains.



