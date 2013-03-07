International Kontinent Photography Awards Is Open for Submissions

Izmir, Tukey -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- International Kontinent Photography Awards (http://www.kontinentawards.com), the prestigious photography competition is now open for entries. Awards aim to honor best photographers in the world of photography and provide them global recognation and new opportunities.



The winners will be selected by our expert judging committee including;



- Aidan SULLIVAN / Vice President Photo Assignments, GETTY IMAGES

- Carl GRONQUIST / Director of Photography for Documentary, CORBIS

- Catherine EDELMAN / Founder, CATHERINE EDELMAN GALLERY & President, AIPAD

- Cheryl NEWMAN / Photography Director, TELEGRAPH MAGAZINE

- Jim RAMER / Director of the MFA in Photography, PARSONS THE NEW SCHOOL FOR DESIGN

- Jayne H. BAUM / Founder, JAYNE H. BAUM GALLERY

- Lise Li / Founder, VANGUARD GALLERY

- Paula TOGNARELLI / Executive Director, GRIFFIN MUSEUM OF PHOTOGRAPHY

- Sarah HASTED / Founding Partner, HASTED KRAEUTLER GALLERY



There are 6 main categories in the International Kontinent Photography Awards 2013

1- Advertising - Single Image

2- Fine Art - Single Image

3- Fine Art - Projects

4- Editorial/Documentary - Single Image

5- Editorial/Documentary - Projects

6- Nature - Single Image



Winning photographers' will receive major awards including exhibition, book publishing, representation as well as product prizes from our sponsors Think Tank Photo, Topaz Labs and Clickbooq.



Deadline: 1 June 2013



Eligibility: Open to all photographers from any country in the world



For more information please visit " http://www.kontinentawards.com "



About Kontinent Awards:



International Kontinent Photography Awards is a photography competition organized by Artlica Art Agency. Awards will be gathering for leading talents of photography industry.



