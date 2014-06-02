International Law Center for Mongolian Nomads to Be Developed by Advocate J. Philip Jimenez

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- J. Philip Jimenez, a human rights advocate, recently announced the launch of a new Indiegogo campaign that will raise funds to build the Mongolian Center for Global Justice. The center will partner with several respected names in the law industry, such as Santa Clara University Law School and the National Legal Institute for Mongolia, to address environmental issues and handle human rights concerns in Ulanbaatar, Mongolia.



The Mongolian Center for Global Justice is the product of Jimenez’s passion to establish a new global capital in a neutral space and non-controversial location. According to the international law project’s Indiegogo page, the Mongolian Center for Global Justice will dedicate its tie to applying action on issues facing Mongolian nomads whose way of life are under threat from climate change.



Jimenez and his team’s agenda is simple: the advocate will invite top speakers in the field of international law—especially human rights and environmental law—to speak at the Mongolian Center for Global Justice. He will hold a seminar for Mongolian lawyers next week, and Prof. Dinah Shelton, an environmental and human rights attorney, will be the main speaker. The center’s last seminar was a success as two experts in trade and the WTO, Prof. Yasuhei Taniguchi and Prof. Mitsuo Matsushita, shared their expertise about economic fairness, human rights, and environmental law.



“We believe that international law needs to be strengthened to offset and combat rampant corporate abuses and humanitarian crises, and we expect to evolve in scope and strength as we achieve successes and attract global attention,” said Jimenez, who also noted that the people of Mongolia were excellent team players, deeply driven, fair minded and culturally predisposed to take the lead in the major issues of their time.



At this time, Jimenez is accepting pledges towards his campaign to create the Mongolian Center for Global Justice. Jimenez’s goal is to raise $250,000 by July 19, 2014.



Individuals interested in learning more about Jimenez and his plans for the Mongolian Center for Global Justice can visit the center’s Indiegogo page for additional information. Readers are welcome to contact Jimenez with questions about his work with Indigenous Rights and are invited to follow the campaign’s journey on Twitter.



About J. Philip Jimenez

J. Philip Jimenez is a proponent of international law working in Mongolia to develop an international legal center, which will focus initially on environmental issues, especially those facing Mongolian nomads. The Mongolian Center for Global Justice will also attend to human rights concerns. The project’s partners include Santa Clara University School of Law, the Roerich Institute in Ulanbaatar, the International Centre of the Roerichs in Moscow, colleagues at UNESCO, the Institute of International Studies in Ulanbaatar and the National Legal Institute of Mongolia. For more information, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mongolian-center-for-global-justice