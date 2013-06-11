International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association Presents Annual Awards at 2013 Hypno Expo

Laceyville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association (IMDHA) recognized six hypnotherapists, hypnosis educators and NLP practitioners for outstanding service to their professions and to the organization at the IMDHA’s annual Hypno Expo in Daytona Beach Florida on May 18th. The Hypno Expo educated hypnotists, hypnotherapists and other medical and dental professionals from the United States, Canada, and twelve other countries, both in person at the event, and over a live Internet feed. The IMDHA’s goal is to further the knowledge, understanding, and application of hypnosis in complementary healthcare, as well as provide a hypnotherapist referral service to medical professionals and the general public.



“We are so pleased to honor C. Roy Hunter as this year’s IMDHA Diplomate recipient,” said Robert Otto, President and CEO of IMDHA. “Roy became a Life Fellow of IMDHA in 2011, in recognition of his twenty-six years as a leader in the field of hypnosis training. As the world’s leading proponent, trainer and author in the field of Parts Therapy, Roy exemplifies the high standards that IMDHA strives to promote in our field.” A resident of the Seattle area, Roy Hunter is the recipient of nearly twenty awards and accolades from a number of hypnosis organizations worldwide. He’s the author of Hypnosis for Inner Conflict Resolution: Introducing Parts Therapy (2005) and co-author of The Art of Hypnotic Regression Therapy: A Clinical Guide (2012.)



Monica Geers Dahl and Philip Holder were recognized as 2013 IMDHA Fellows at the event. The title of Fellow is conferred on IMDHA members in good standing who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in the field of hypnotherapy.



Monica has been in private practice as a hypnotherapist since 1985. A resident of Key West, Florida, Monica works with clients with medical issues such as chronic pain, asthma symptoms, hot flashes or premenstrual syndrome (PMS), stroke recovery, traumatic brain injuries and many more. She also teaches life enrichment courses in Basic Hypnosis, Hypnotherapy, Advanced Hypnotherapy, and Hypnoanalysis. IMDHA accepted her students for certification in 1994.



Philip Holder is a practitioner specializing in therapeutic hypnosis at Bodysmart Wellness, a private hypnotherapy practice located outside of Trenton, New Jersey. In addition to his role as Medical Coordinator for Bodysmart, Philip teaches a hypnotherapy program at the nearby Bucks College in Pennsylvania. He also works as a motivational speaker, and is the author of Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy – The Power of the Subconscious Mind. He was the recipient of the IMDHA President’s Award in 2009.



IMDHA also recognized Clarice Graham Carter with the “Pen & Quill” Award for outstanding achievement in communication. Clarice is a professional educator, certified hypnotherapist, neurolinguistic programmer, lecturer, and Reiki master teacher. The recipient of several teaching awards, she is listed in Who’s Who Biographical Record: Child Development Professionals. She is a diplomate of IMDHA, a member of IACT, the National Federation of Neurolinguistic Programming and other hypnotherapy organizations. A former elementary school teacher, Clarice is also the author of several books on education, including Win-Win Attitudes For Kids and I Can Keep You In My Heart.



Kelvin Kwok Wing Tang was recognized as IMDHA’s Educator of the Year for his work teaching hypnotherapy and counseling at the university level in Hong Kong. Kelvin is an experienced social worker, counselor and therapist with over 20 years of experience in psychological counseling, hypnotherapy and education. He promotes integrative hypnotherapy through integrating psychological counseling and hypnotherapy into clinical practice. Kelvin is the founder and the President of the Hong Kong Psycho-Hypnotherapy Foundation, and has presented a number of certification courses and public seminars on psychological counseling, hypnotherapy, hypnosis, and social work in Hong Kong.



Tim Shurr, founder and director of the Hypnotism Academy of Indiana, received the IMDHA President’s Award in recognition of his work as a speaker, peak performance coach, and author. A licensed hypnotist and NLP trainer, Tim has hypnotized over 30,000 people from all over the world during his career. He is the author of several books, including Get Out Of Your Way and The Power Of Optimism. Tim’s academic training is in the fields of psychology, hypnotism, and business. He earned his b.a. in Clinical Psychology from Indiana University and his master's degree from Valparaiso University. He is also a state certified hypnotist in northwest Indiana, running a very successful hypnotism practice.



About the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association®

The IMDHA is an interdisciplinary organization that aims to further the knowledge, understanding, and application of hypnosis in complementary healthcare, encourage research and scientific publication in the field of hypnosis, and to provide a referral service of certified members to healthcare providers as well as the general public. Certified membership is limited to professionals who have graduated from an approved school of hypnotherapy, and completed the IMDHA’s minimum educational requirements. Certified members must earn 30 continuing education hours each year to maintain membership.