International Model Anita Rincón and Luxury Beauty Brand Partner to Launch Luz Lashes

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- International model, fashion personality, designer and entrepreneur, Anita Rincón ushers in the holiday season with the launch of her new luxury mink lash brand, Luz Lashes. Luz Lashes, which is made of 100% natural cruelty-free Siberian mink fur, is now available online at LuzLashes.com. The unique line of fabulous falsies feature high-end luxury lash styles suitable for all eye shapes and ideal to glamour-EYES or simply enhance every modern woman’s look.



Beginning her journey as just the face of the brand, Rincón has now taken on a more definitive role as co-owner of Luz Lashes. “I fell in love the very first time I tried on mink lashes at my first shoot as the face of Luz Lashes,” stated Rincón. This brand was so different from any other falsies I had ever tried during my years as a beauty editor. They felt so light weight and natural. What drew me in deeper and struck my interest in partnering with Luz Lashes was the fact that their lashes are individually hand-crafted and cruelty-free to the mink animal which meant to me that the brand cares just as much about “doing good” as they do about making sure their consumers “look good”, and I knew I had to be a part of that in a bigger way”!



Rincón brings her personal signature style and numerous years of expertise as an international beauty editor to the brand, providing a young, fresh, and innovative look and feel. The extremely savvy entrepreneur has made it her mission to bring individuals the ultimate experience and highest possible quality in lash extensions. Despite her other demanding projects she is working on, including her very own Brazilian inspired boutique swimwear line Vocês Swim, Rincón has committed to being fully hands on with Luz Lashes to ensure the delivery a promising product.



“I am proud to have partnered with such an amazing brand. Not only am I the face of the brand, but as a partner, I am involved in all various aspects of the company including the creative and design process from start to finish” says Rincón. “I am confident in our first collection for the line and am anticipating our future ones” she adds.



The line launches with Rincón’s signature collection, Lashes by Anita, which features eight designs that fit every occasion from “A Weekend in Atlanta” to “A Night in Miami”. Each pair of Luz Lashes from Rincón’s alluring signature collection of strip lashes are reusable up to 25 times with proper care, making them an economically great alternative to individual lash extensions that can be damaging to ones own lashes. Luz Lashes are also chemical-free, comfortable to wear, and give extended lash wearers the ultimate celebrity experience at an affordable price.



About Luz Lashes

Founded originally in Miami, a city that defines luxury, Luz lashes has maintained its core value of highest possible quality when creating the most luxurious product possible. Whether getting dressed for work on a Monday morning or getting dolled up for a fabulous event on a Friday night, a pair of Luz lashes is a must to complete every modern woman’s look. Luz Lashes are made of 100% natural Siberian mink fur, which has been collected through shedding and sterilized to ensure that it is hypo-allergenic.



To view and order the new Lashes by Anita 2013 collection please visit: www.luzlashes.com. For all media inquiries on Luz Lashes and Anita Rincón, please contact Victoria S. Odu of The Glit Public Relations at victoriaodu@theglitinc.com or (646) 801-1255.



Media Contact

Victoria S. Odu

The Glit PR

(646) 801-1255

victoriaodu@theglitinc.com