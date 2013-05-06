International Model Finds Successful Transition to Acting

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Rachel Ann Mullins is an international model turned actress & television personality. Born in Detroit, Rachel started modeling at the

age of 12. She was skipping 8th grade math class to walk in fashion shows for top fashion house MAXMARA and launch her international modeling career. While modeling in Tokyo, Milan, Paris, London & Rome she was mistaken for being of eastern European descent. Rachel has been published in Glitter (Jp), FG magazines and was recently featured on Vogue.it. Last year Rachel worked with supermodel Janice Dickinson in Los Angeles. Upon reviewing Rachel's modeling portfolio Dickinson exclaimed, "This is what a models book is supposed to look like!" Satisfied with her international modeling career Rachel made the natural decision to expand to acting.



Being a natural talent for comedy she played Sam, a real world contestant on Happy Endings (ABC). Additionally, Rachel can be seen in the official Harlem Shake video with the crew members of Glee (FOX). Also, dipping her toes inside the world of action films. Playing a sexy role in the upcoming Jean Claude Van Damme feature film Swelter. Due to her highly successful transition from modeling to acting she has been featured in multiple publications every month since the beginning of 2013. Model Up, Mantality, Acquiring Man, The Him, Mentality & Wave Entertainment magazines have jumped at the chance to cover Rachel's exciting new career moves. With such an inspiring story, celebrity news site POPSUGAR.com produced a big budget piece on Rachel sponsored by Abreva™. A recent article from Bikiniteam.tv stated, "Mullins is really starting to pad her acting chops".



This type of career expansion has become a trend for some of the worlds most beautiful and talent models in Hollywood. Following the examples of Brooklyn Decker and Rosie Huntington-Whitely. Making a new career in conjunction with a long established one is just the next step for those with the talent.



Susan Duff of Integrity Talent Agency representing Rachel commented, "The training, focus and determination are required for a successful modeling career just as it is for a successful theatrical career. Modeling to acting is a natural adjunct. We are very excited to be representing a very successful model turned actress, Rachel Mullins." Due to attachment to some major projects Rachel Mullins is really making her was as an actress. Rachel explained, "I couldn't ask for a better Hollywood mom as my agent! My first meeting at the Integrity Talent Agency office everything just clicked. Everything is going so smoothly." Look for more official announcements from Rachel Mullins.



Contact Information:

Stylosityllc@gmail.com

www.stylosity.com

For Booking

Kathy Schmidt

Integrity Talent Agency

818.201.4997

Kathy@integritytalentagency.com



