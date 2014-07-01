International Mogul in the Making, Anita Rincón Inks Global Book Deal with La' Femme Fatale' Publishing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Anita Rincón, International model, globally recognized entertainment personality and owner of emerging beauty brands (Luz Lashes, Anita Rincón Premium Hair Collection, etc.), has recently signed a deal with La’ Femme Fatale’ Publishing to write her first book. As-yet-untitled, the book is currently in the works and is scheduled to be released this fall 2014 in the U.S. The book will be a handbook to help young women successfully define themselves in their respective industries, build solid brands and multi-million dollar empires, and take those brands and businesses to the next level.



The book is inspired in part by Rincón’s interest in helping young girls navigate the world of entrepreneurship. She knows how, because she has done it and currently continues to do so. Part memoir, part manual, and part advice-styled, Rincón’s upcoming book will take readers through her journey from an average young dreamer, to model and one of the industry’s top international fashion and beauty editors, to self-made entrepreneur and owner of one of the fastest growing, up-and-coming, international beauty empires.



Readers will get an up close and personal brief backgrounder of Rincón’s story, a behind the scenes perspective from her experience in working on both spectrums of the fashion and entertainment industry, and practical advice and lessons that she has learned along the way. Rincón will also share industry and business secrets, and valuable business how to’s.



“I’m writing this book to help not just young girls, but anyone out there in pursuit of building a solid global brand. I’ve always had a passion to help and empower others. There are no words to express what I would’ve given for some effective guidance in the early stages of my career. Which is why now, I’ve made it my mission to give young women what I wasn’t fortunate enough to get,” says Rincón. “I am extremely excited about my partnership with La’ Femme Fatale’ Publishing and can’t wait to share my story and expertise” –Anita Rincón.



About Anita Rincón

Despite her young age, Anita Rincón has built an astonishing career as an international model, globally recognized fashion and entertainment personality, celebrity designer and owner of a beauty empire. Born in Finland, Northern Europe to a multi-cultural family and spending her teenage years in both Europe, USA and South America, Anita’s personality and style have been deeply affected by the contrasting cultures. Having worked in fashion since the age of 17 when she joined her first modeling agency in Argentina, Anita discovered her passion of creating beauty around her. Today at 26, the press has given her the title model mogul – apart from a successful career as a model, this international boss lady is the CEO and head designer of her swimwear line and owner of an international beauty empire. In 2014 she signed a deal with LFF Publishing to make her dreams complete. Anita currently lives between New York, Miami and Europe.



About La’ Femme Fatale’ Publishing

La' Femme Fatale' Publishing was founded by CEO Michele A. Cameron-Fletcher, an award winning business owner and author. Her first novel earned her instant success and accolades, New York Times Best Seller including seven time winner of Essence Magazine's Best Seller award. With the success of her first novel, Michele directed her focus towards expanding the company and providing the gateway for others to showcase their writing talent. Currently, the company publishes titles from over 100 award winning authors including Erica Mena, and distributes books to many outlets worldwide. For more information on La Femme Fatale Publishing, please visit www.lffpublishing.com.



Anita Rincón is currently available for interviews. For all interview and media inquiries on Anita Rincón, please contact Victoria S. Odu of The Glit PR at victoriaodu@theglitinc.com or (646) 801-1255.



