International Oil Companies Are Restructuring Their Business to Increase the Focus on the Upstream

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- The increasing focus on the upstream sector has prompted business restructuring for International Oil Companies (IOCs) in the past two years. Increasing capital expenditure in the upstream sector, competition between pure-play exploration and production (E&P) companies and IOCs, and the decreasing number of oil and gas discoveries in the past few years are some of the main reasons that prompted IOCs to focus more on the upstream sector. Already, ConocoPhillips Company and Marathon Oil Corporation have spun-off their downstream businesses to focus on the upstream sector. Additionally, although other major IOCs such as ExxonMobil Corporation, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corporation have not announced any decisions to spin-off their downstream businesses, they have divested a significant number of assets in 2011 to help them increase their focus on the upstream sector.



Scope



- The report highlights how increasing capital expenditure in the upstream sector is driving business restructuring of international oil companies.

- The report discusses competition between pure-play exploration and production companies and international oil companies.

- The report shows how decreasing attractiveness of the downstream sector is driving business restructuring of international oil companies.



Reasons to buy



- To know the impact of increasing capital expenditure in the upstream sector on international oil companies

- To understand competition between pure-play exploration and production companies and international oil companies

- To know the impact of decreasing profitability of downstream sector on international oil companies



Keywords



International Oil Companies, exploration and production, Upstream, downstream, capital expenditure



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/85697/international-oil-companies-are-restructuring-their-business-to-increase-the-focus-on-the-upstream-sector.html