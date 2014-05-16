Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Alexey Afanasiev, who goes by the name Alex Rushin, is a multicultural pop artist that must be heard to be appreciated. His sound at times blends a poppy aesthetic with soulful ballads and flecks of electronica for a flourish of fun, creating a rich sound that sets him apart from other acoustic guitar-fueled alt-pop artists. He also uses global instrumentation and vocalization in some songs to give them a more worldly vibe that explores the diversity of his own past and musical background. Examples of this can be heard on his albums and his track “I Know and I Believe,” which is featured on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



Alex has a rich past living in several different countries by which he has been influenced and inspired over the years. He was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, where he spent his musically-enriched childhood and young adult years. Later he moved to Germany, where he lived for 15 years, and he took part in various musical projects there. He now resides in the Canary Islands of Spain, where he is very active in the local and still international music scenes.



Alex draws influences from a number of different artists, such as David Coverdale of Whitesnake, The Rasmus, Freddy Mercury of Queen and Chris Norman of Smokie. He is inspired by love and life experiences, two concepts which are developed keenly in his heartfelt, illustrative lyrics. His music is most often compared to Queen when his songs have more of a rock vibe and to European mainstream artists when they are more akin to dance compositions. One reviewer also noted his astute covers of 70s, 80s and 90s pop themes, such as The Beatles, Eagles, Deep Purple, Nazareth, Tom Jones, Rod Stewart and Chris Norman.



In 2006, Alex released his album Jesus Loves You, which become a hit with songs like “Like a Beast feat. Lamar.” In 2013, Alex dropped another album, Kick the Fools, which contained a few updated versions of tracks from Jesus Loves You as well as many more songs he added to his repertoire. He also released a few of these songs, such as “Desire” and “Like a Beast” as singles, which can be found on iTunes.



Alex’s track “I Know and I Believe” from Kick the Fools is featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, which was released at Coachella earlier this month. The series features a collection of international talent that span a wide range of genres. The digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more copies are now available via the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website for a limited time.



Other notable accomplishments include his vocal coaching classes in Tenerife, for which he has developed his own technology for training the strength of the voice for long-acting performances. He is also the owner of Record Studio and is involved in many projects throughout the Canary Islands, Russia and Europe in general.



To see Alex Rushin perform live, he has scheduled several appearances through the Canary Islands of Spain, and in May, he will perform in Munich, Germany. He has performed at a wide range of shows and events of all sizes and formats, including large-scale public events, weddings, corporate events, trade fairs, galas, cruise shows, hotel and club events, open air concerts, TV and radio concerts and many more.



To take a taste of Alex Rushin home, listeners can buy copies of his music at his live performances and find downloads available on iTunes.



Music fans can check out videos from Alex Rushin on Vube and his YouTube channel, including “Closer to the Stars” from his album Kick the Fools (Vube version, YouTube version) and “We Walked Away,” also from Kick the Fools, on YouTube.



About Alex Rushin Music



Jesus Loves You (2006)

Kick the Fools (2013)

“Desire” Single (2013)

“Like a Beast” Single (2013)

“Closer to the Stars” Single (2013)

“We Walked Away” Single (2013)



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.



Website: http://www.ar-inner-musix.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Alex-Rushin/376035052490327



Twitter: https://twitter.com/alexrushin

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/MrAlexrushin

Vube: http://vube.com/Alex+Rushin?t=s



Media Contact:



Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



