VTG Rail Announces Opening for an Additional Railcar Fleet Maintenance Manager

Edwardsville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Railcar leasing products and services provider, VTG Rail is currently seeking to add a Railcar Fleet Maintenance Manager to their existing management team.



The position involves supplier and customer relations, fleet performance management, auditing BRC estimates, and providing service approvals. VTG has stated that their “ideal candidate” for the job “shall possess exemplary customer service skills, 5 years minimum experience in railcar repair processing, proficient leadership skills and excellent communications skills.” Other qualities that they are seeking include assertiveness, mechanical aptitude, and proficiency with Microsoft Office, and applicants must be familiar with all current codes and regulations. The ideal candidate would also have an undergraduate degree, but individuals with demonstrated experience in the field are still eligible for the position.



VTG Rail is an international railcar leasing company that provides organizations with the railcar equipment that they need to transport a wide variety of products. They provide both Full-Service and Net leases on a variety of freight and tank car portfolios including Covered Hoppers, Pressure Differential Hoppers, Tank Cars, Gondolas, and Bulkhead Flat Cars.



To see all of the products and services that VTG Rail provides, visit their website at http://www.vtgrail.com/. They can also be contacted at either their Edwardsville, Illinois or McAllen, Texas locations by calling 618-343-0600 or 956-630-2723, respectively.



About VTG Rail

VTG Rail has over 25 years of experience in the railcar leasing industry. They serve all of North America by providing equipment solutions for companies with rail shipping and transportation needs. Their experienced staff is dedicated to providing the highest quality customer service by using their Total Quality Management system for implementing processes and procedures efficiently and effectively.