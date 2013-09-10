Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of International Remittance Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the International Remittance market to grow at a CAGR of 6.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. Increased international migration is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The International Remittance market has also been witnessing increasing number of market players entering the market. However, the increasing incidences of fraud could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

International Remittance Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the International Remittance market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Western Union Co., MoneyGram International Inc., Safaricom, and Xoom Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Al Rajhi Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Digicel Mobile Money, East West Bank, HSBC, iRemit, MoneyGram, and Westpac Bank Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Western Union Co., MoneyGram International Inc., Safaricom, and Xoom Corp.; Al Rajhi Bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Digicel Mobile Money, East West Bank, HSBC, iRemit, MoneyGram, and Westpac Bank Corp.



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