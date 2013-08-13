International Shipbuilding Shipyard in Vietnam Launches

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Strategic Marine are in to construction and building of ships in many places and one of them is in Vietnam. They are topmost manufacturers in international shipbuilding. They are a well reputed and a rapidly growing company for producing quality, high performance vessels for markets all over globe. Apart from construction they provide various numerable facilities like repairs, training, engineering and construction, metal fitting and fabrication, financial planning and logistical solutions.



Their vast experience in shield building has helped us to start shipyard in Vietnam. Their project experience encouraged us to enter this domain to maintain cost and meet stringent customers deadlines. Shipyard Vietnam employs more than 1070 staff including fabricators, welders, production staff, supervisors and management, is fully equipped to produce sizeable steel and aluminium vessels. In addition, the facility also supports a significant number of local sub contracted workers and skilled trades people depending on project demand. It is fully equipped with seven ten tonne overhead gantry cranes, four crawler cranes with a capacity to lift 50-200 tonnes, a 10 tonne frame crane, a CNC plasma cutting machine and steel mechanical cutting and hydraulic rolling machines. With additional space for future developments they are currently planning the addition of a larger fabrication workshop measuring 3500m2 as well as permanent office and client site facilities.



Their repair department in international shipbuilding includes: Major Vessel Refit, Turn Key Project Management, Administrative and Logistical Support, Construction Services, Electrical Design and Installation, Mechanical Installation, CNC Plasma Cutting, Engineering and Design Services, Mechanical Repairs. Their team includes smart and well trained engineers with latest information in ship building industry. They can handle almost any challenges from this indsutry. Their team focuses on cost cutting to maintain their client’s budget. They provide all facilities at optimum pricing or competitive prices.



Strategic Marine is a leading Western Australian owned shipbuilding and engineering company with a global outlook and a rapidly growing reputation for producing quality, high performing boats for markets across the world.



Contact their engineers for further details.



Media Contact

David White

Perth, WA

strategicmarineau@gmail.com

http://www.strategicmarine.com