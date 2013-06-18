International Traveler Larry Aiello Introduces His Latest eBook Travel Guide for First Time Visitors to the Eternal City of Rome

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Well known international travel expert Larry Aiello has just released his latest eBook that guides first time travelers through their visit to the Eternal City of Rome. First Time to Rome Vacation Planner is now available on Amazon.com as an eBook and follows on the heels of Aiello’s very successful First Time to Italy Vacation Planner.



At a download size of 718 KB First Time to Rome Vacation Planner is filled with helpful tips on how to get around the Italian capital. Topics include the best places to stay, the hottest nightlife spots, the best places go to find competitive sporting events, the best beaches and much more. The eBook even features a section specifically written for parents traveling with kids.



Like Aiello’s previous works, this eBook is valuable for both new and seasoned travelers, because it covers current topics that may have changed since the last time a traveler visited Rome. The eBook, he says, “is a compilation of all the frequently asked questions I received over the years compiled in a logical manner.”



Aiello has done his research here and spends a great deal of time layer this eBook with every detail a traveler to Rome would need. Rome is one of the world’s great cities and a destination of choice for millions of travelers each year. With so many cultural and historic sites in and around the city it is often hard to plan accordingly in order to get the best experience possible. First Time to Rome Vacation Planner is the perfect companion for anyone who is exploring Rome. The eBook provides a brief history of the city and then details all of its major attractions including the Colosseum, Vatican City and it’s Sistine Chapel, The Pantheon and the Trevi Fountain to name a few.



What make this eBook even more valuable is that it goes beyond the obvious attractions and speaks to the ordinary traveler who wants to know where the best gelato, espresso or pizza can be found. It is this attention to the details of everyday life that sets Aiello’s work apart from other travel guides.



First Time to Rome Vacation Planner is available exclusively on Amazon.com and is currently available for immediate download to the Kindle. For more information about the book visit the following page on the author’s website:



http://www.addicted2italy.com/goto.php?link=rome-travel-book



About Larry Aiello

Larry Aiello is an author and world traveler who offers readers expert advice about traveling in Italy. His latest book, First Time in Rome Vacation Planner follows his popular First Time to Italy Vacation Planner both of which are must reads for those traveling to the historic nation of Italy. Aiello also offers Italian travel advice on his website http://www.Addicted2Italy.com.



