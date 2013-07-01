International Vapor Group: Altria Group Inc. Launches First E-Cig

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Miami, FL – Altria Group Inc. has finally joined the electronic cigarette world. The tobacco company is the last of the nation’s major tobacco companies to market an electronic cigarette. International Vapor Group is a well-known electronic cigarette company that offers three brands which include EverSmoke, South Beach Smoke, and the newest brand: NutriCigs. These electronic cigarette brands give smokers an alternative smoking option. All of IVG’s electronic cigarette brands contain no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tar and no tobacco.



Altria Group Inc. will be offering a disposable electronic cigarette under the MarkTen brand in Indiana starting in August. IVG currently offers disposable electronic cigarettes in Menthol and Tobacco flavors with EverSmoke and South Beach Smoke. NutriCigs is also a disposable e-Cig brand that offers their electronic cigarettes with fortified supplements for sleep, energy and appetite.



With any of IVG’s e-Cig brands, smokers can enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. An electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, no smoke, no tar and no carcinogens. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but they can do so without secondhand smoke intruding on others.



“We’re welcoming Altria into the e-Cig world. Being the last of the big tobacco companies to market electronic cigarettes truly shows the impact that e-Cigs are having on our society,” said a representative from IVG.



IVG currently offers 10 flavors, with new flavors constantly being tested. Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Coffee, Pina Colada, and Peach flavored cartridges all come in five nicotine levels. The nicotine levels are 24mg, 18mg, 16mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg for those smokers who no longer need the nicotine solution but still crave the fixation of a cigarette.



As the electronic cigarette industry is rapidly growing with no signs of slowing down, retailers, distributors and wholesalers are all rushing to capitalize on the market. International Vapor Group has taken the lead in the industry by providing customers with top electronic cigarette brands to choose from, excellent quality products and superior customer service. For more information on International Vapor Group and for wholesale inquiries please visit http://www.InternationalVapor.com.