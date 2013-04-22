International Vapor Group: Electronic Cigarettes Make Their Way Onto Forbes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Electronic Cigarettes look and feel like real cigarettes but they’re not. Electronic Cigarettes market share have doubled annually and begun to take off. Since 2007, e-Cigs have been giving smokers the freedom to smoke whenever and wherever they want. International Vapor Group, also known as IVG, is an industry-leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of their top e-Cig brands, South Beach Smoke and EverSmoke.



According to the Forbes article, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the boom of the e-Cig. In the U.S., e-Cigs aren’t subject to tobacco laws and the Food and Drug Administration has yet to officially speak out against them. They are marketed as “healthier, cheaper, and more environmentally-friendly than cigarettes.”



According to IVG’s e-Cig savings calculator, for the average smoker who smokes a pack a day, or about 20 cigarettes a day at $6 per pack, the yearly expenditure is about $2,190. With any of IVG’s e-Cig brands, the average yearly spending for the equivalent amount of cartridges is $605, coming out to savings of $1585 yearly.



Smokers have to purchase things like perfume and fragrances to help keep the odor at bay. They have to rely on gums and mints to mask their hideous breath. Lighters and ashtrays are small costs, but things like medical bills can cost the smoker thousands of dollars. Consider that the average cold can spiral out of control when your system is fighting the effects of residual tobacco tar build up, and how a minor cold can offshoot numerous unwanted side effects as the body attempts to heal itself.



“Electronic Cigarettes are on the up and rise and we want to make sure smokers who are considering making the switch are offered the best of the best when it comes to making their selection,” said a representative of International Vapor Group.



IVG currently offers 10 flavors, with new flavors constantly being tested. Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Coffee, Pina Colada, and Peach flavored cartridges all come in four nicotine levels. The nicotine levels are 18 or 16mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg for those smokers who no longer need the nicotine solution but still crave the fixation of a cigarette.



The electronic cigarette industry is rapidly growing with no signs of slowing down, and as researchers continue to conduct studies on the health benefits e-Cigs provide versus traditional cigs, giving the electronic cigarette more exposure and availability to consumers. International Vapor Group has taken the lead in the industry by providing customers with three electronic cigarette brands to choose from, excellent quality products and superior customer service. For more information on the International Vapor Group and for wholesale inquiries please visit http://www.InternationalVaporGroup.com.