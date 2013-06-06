International Vapor Group: South Carolina Pulls Back on E-Cig Tax

Miami, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- South Carolina lawmakers have decided to pull back on their plans to tax electronic cigarettes. The plan now is to wait and see what the federal government will do. In the meantime, all of International Vapor Group’s electronic cigarette products still remain tax-free.



International Vapor Group (IVG) offers three brands that include EverSmoke, South Beach Smoke, and the newest brand: NutriCigs. These electronic cigarette brands give smokers an alternative smoking option. All of IVG’s electronic cigarettes contain no smoke, no secondhand smoke, no tar and no tobacco.



South Carolina planned to be the only state to put a tax on electronic cigarettes. The bill that was proposed would have taxed five cents per milliliter of electronic cigarettes. This would have raised $2.57 million dollars within the next fiscal year. However, with the assumption that the federal government will take a stance on how to handle electronic cigarettes, South Carolina decided to hold off on their own tax.



“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, until then we just want smokers to enjoy an alternative smoking habit,” said a representative from IVG.



With any of IVG’s e-Cig brands, smokers can enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. An electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, no smoke, no tar and no carcinogens. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without secondhand smoke intruding on others.



IVG currently offers 10 flavors, with new flavors constantly being tested. Classic Tobacco, Tobacco Blue, Tobacco Gold, Menthol, Vanilla, Chocolate, Cherry, Coffee, Pina Colada, and Peach flavored cartridges all come in five nicotine levels. The nicotine levels are 24mg, 18mg, 16mg, 12mg, 6mg, and 0mg for those smokers who no longer need the nicotine solution but still crave the fixation of a cigarette.



As the electronic cigarette industry is rapidly growing with no signs of slowing down, retailers, distributors and wholesalers are all rushing to capitalize on the market. International Vapor Group has taken the lead in the industry by providing customers with top electronic cigarette brands to choose from, excellent quality products and superior customer service. For more information on International Vapor Group and for wholesale inquiries please visit http://www.InternationalVapor.com.