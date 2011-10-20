International Yacht Charter Group Helps Make Upcoming Holiday Season Sunny and Bright

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2011 -- With the holiday season about two months away, many people are already starting to make plans for December. For some, getting away from the cold and ice and constant snow shoveling is extremely appealing. This is why areas of the world like the Caribbean and the Virgin Islands tend to see an increase in tourism during this time of year.



But once they arrive at their tropical destination, it may be difficult for newcomers to know where to go, what to see, and how to truly experience all of the beauty of the area.



International Yacht Charter Group is getting a lot of attention for its wide selection of luxury crewed yachts, which are just waiting for people who are spending their holidays in the Caribbean to come aboard and enjoy the gorgeous blue waters.



Or, as the website put it, International Yacht Charter Group is “Your One Stop for Every Charter Yacht in the Caribbean.”



“The Caribbean islands are likely only second to The Mediterranean in popularity as a charter destination,” the website explained, adding that it strives to offer quality Caribbean charter yachts all year long.



“They offer a near perfect location for island hopping between lush green islands with countless islands so that you'll be sure to find something for everyone on your yacht charter. All types of yachts are available in the Caribbean, such as mega yachts, motor yachts, sailing yachts and particularly in the Virgin Islands - fully crewed Catamarans.”



Travelers looking to book a Caribbean yacht charter will find a wealth of information on the easy-to-navigate website. On the left hand side is a list of the different types of yachts that are available; clicking on each model brings up a page with detailed information about the yacht as well as descriptions and pricing information.



For customers who have not been able to book quality Virgin Islands yacht charters before and have questions about what to expect, an advice section answers any and all questions, from how travelers can pass the time while staying and cruising on a charter yacht if cell phones and other devices work while onboard.



Customers are also welcome to contact the company directly for help, where a staff of friendly yacht charter specialists waits to answer any and all inquires, helping future travelers reserve a Virgin Islands mega yacht charter.



About International Yacht Charter Group

International Yacht Charter Group offers the widest selection of luxury crewed yachts for charter anywhere. International Yacht Charter Group provides timely and exceptional professional customer service and outstanding personal attention to each and every customer. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.internationalyachtchartergroup.com