International Youth Ministry and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., Announce National Anti-Bullying Campaign

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- The International Coalition For Youth Of Christ, a global youth outreach ministry of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., based out of Carrabelle, Florida announced this week a new anti-bullying campaign in honor of 14 year old Eden Wormer of Vancouver, Washington. The former eigth grader at Cascade Middle School in Vancouver; comitted suicide earlier this month, by hanging herself, after enduring what friends and family describe as 2 years of bullying from classmates and peers.



The anti-bullying campaign, is aptly named, "Eden's Cry." According to Coalition founder and Vice-President of the non-denominational Church in Florida, Pastor Daniel Bodhi Chapin, the anti-bullying program will coordinate aggressive efforts with schools, community centers, church youth groups, community leaders, and family members of youth throughout the United States to educate both adults and youth on the destructive nature of bullying; along with the value of peer support and motivational programs whether they be faith based or secular. "Eden's Cry," will seek to do so through dramatic skits, lecture presentations by youth and adults, ad campaigns and more. Another aspect of the "Eden's Cry," Campaign will be to provide National and even International Peer "Mentors" who will be made available to youth who connect with the program either through telephone and/or email. These mentors will serve much like big brothers and sisters; supporting youth enduring peer bullying and providing them with additional services including adult intervention as needed.



As a whole the International Coalition For Youth Of Christs Mission Statement is: "With new programs, new ministries and a renewed vision, we will accomplish our goals of reaching, ministering and empowering youth and their family, peers, communities through a variety of avenues including, but not limited to: Connecting with and developing programs which will assimilate and enhance existing school, church and community based youth outreach activities, organizing local, National and International Youth Crusades and Ministries, Offering Peer Support Programs and Much More! We offer teen chat for Christian youth and Christian teens, links to other christian teen websites, Internship and Mission opportunities, Youth Recovery Programs and Much, Much More!"



Funding from the new anti-bullying program will be through private and corporate donations although Pastor Chapin of the Coalition stated Wednesday that the level of involvement and support will need to include governmental levels to increase its overall effectiveness and impact.



More information, including donation and programming information on how to have your school, community and/or church involved; can be obtained by contacting the International Coalition For Youth Of Christ and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc., via their website and/or by calling 818 935 1025.