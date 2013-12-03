Internationally Acclaimed BYU Female "A Capella" Vocalist Elicia Merwin (McAllen, TX) from "Noteworthy" Received Recognition by G3 for Professionalism & Quality of Performance Award by Fans

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Noteworthy is a nine-member, female a cappella group based in Provo, Utah. Most of its members attend Brigham Young University (BYU) and all are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They appeared on the first season of NBC's a cappella competition reality show The Sing-Off in 2009. Noteworthy has also produced highly acclaimed recordings, toured throughout the USA and Hong Kong, and won the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) in 2007. It is no surprise that this all-female ensemble has become one of the most popular collegiate singing groups in the nation (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Noteworthy/92181583223).

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Noteworthy/92181583223



Noteworthy was founded in 2003 by a student named Esther Yoder and a few members of BYU’s all-male a cappella group, Vocal Point. In 2006, Noteworthy released its debut album, On the Horizon, and a Bulgarian track on the album, "Kaval Sviri," was nominated for a Contemporary A Cappella Recording Award (CARA) in the best female collegiate song category. Noteworthy has since produced two other CD’s, Green Means Go (2009) and Defined (2010), which have also received CARA nominations and from which select tracks have been featured on Best of College A Cappella (BOCA) compilation albums (https://www.youtube.com/user/NoteworthyLadies).

https://www.youtube.com/user/NoteworthyLadies



“I’m Diana Kramer. I’m from Portland, Oregon. Last year I went to Oregon State University as a music major, and was a part of the female a cappella group, Divine. I moved to Utah to go to Aveda cosmetology school. I love all the animals in the world except for the scary looking ones. I want to learn how to speak French and Russian for fun. My top places to visit right now are Bali, Thailand, Tahiti, Russia, Turkey, and France. Also when I was younger I wished I could be the female version of Harry Potter.” -Diana Kramer.



The Noteworthy classic: Isn't She Lovely!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taFmw8ofDDE



ABOUT US

Based in Provo, Utah and comprised of students at Brigham Young University, Noteworthy seeks to uplift everyone who hears the group sing! After producing highly acclaimed recordings, touring throughout the United States, appearing on NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” and winning the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, it is no surprise that this nine-voice, all-female ensemble has quickly become one of the most popular collegiate a cappella groups in the nation. Look around the site to learn more about these unique Noteworthy ladies, and visit iTunes to purchase and download some of their music.



http://noteworthy9.com/