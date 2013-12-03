Internationally Renowned BYU Female "a Capella" Vocalist Mariah Kolts from "Noteworthy" Received Top Endowment by G3 for Resonance and Voice Quality of Performance Citations

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Noteworthy is a nine-member, female a cappella group based in Provo, Utah. Most of its members attend Brigham Young University (BYU) and all are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They appeared on the first season of NBC's a cappella competition reality show The Sing-Off in 2009. Noteworthy has also produced highly acclaimed recordings, toured throughout the USA and Hong Kong, and won the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) in 2007. It is no surprise that this all-female ensemble has become one of the most popular collegiate singing groups in the nation (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Noteworthy/92181583223).

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Noteworthy/92181583223



Noteworthy was founded in 2003 by a student named Esther Yoder and a few members of BYU’s all-male a cappella group, Vocal Point. In 2006, Noteworthy released its debut album, On the Horizon, and a Bulgarian track on the album, "Kaval Sviri," was nominated for a Contemporary A Cappella Recording Award (CARA) in the best female collegiate song category. Noteworthy has since produced two other CD’s, Green Means Go (2009) and Defined (2010), which have also received CARA nominations and from which select tracks have been featured on Best of College A Cappella (BOCA) compilation albums (https://www.youtube.com/user/NoteworthyLadies).

https://www.youtube.com/user/NoteworthyLadies



"I Knew You Were Trouble" / "We Are Never Getting Back Together" Taylor Swift Mashup by Noteworthy



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haIyxzjhJow



“My name is Tatiana Quinn and I’m the director for Noteworthy. I’m from Wrightwood, California, and I recently graduated in philosophy, with a minor in music, from Brigham Young University. I currently attend BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School. I want to become a criminal defense, Guardian ad Litem, or entertainment lawyer. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in life, including those to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France and Switzerland for 18 months, live in New Jersey, work at Disneyland." -Tatiana Quinn



ABOUT US

Based in Provo, Utah and comprised of students at Brigham Young University, Noteworthy seeks to uplift everyone who hears the group sing! After producing highly acclaimed recordings, touring throughout the United States, appearing on NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” and winning the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella, it is no surprise that this nine-voice, all-female ensemble has quickly become one of the most popular collegiate a cappella groups in the nation. Look around the site to learn more about these unique Noteworthy ladies, and visit iTunes to purchase and download some of their music.



http://noteworthy9.com/