Internet Access - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - New Market Study Published

New Internet research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Introduction
The G8 Internet Access industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the G8 internet access market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 internet access market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key internet access market players' G8 operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The G8 countries contributed $112,473.0 million in 2012 to the global internet access industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% between 2008 and 2012. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $142,889.4 million in 2017, with a CAGR of 4.9% over the 2012-17 period.
Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the internet access industry, with market revenues of $43,929.7 million in 2012. This was followed by Japan and France, with a value of $20,529.8 and $14,123.5 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the internet access industry in the G8 nations with a value of $55,165.3 million in 2016, followed by Japan and France with expected values of $24,819.8 and $16,857.4 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the G8 internet access market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the G8 internet access market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 internet access market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the G8 internet access market in relation to its regional counterparts?
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