"Internet Access - Scandinavia Industry Guide" Published

New Internet research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Introduction
The Scandinavian Internet Access industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the Scandinavian internet access market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the Scandinavian internet access market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key internet access market players' Scandinavian operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The Scandinavian internet access market had a total market value of $5,079.6 million in 2012. Denmark was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 5.5% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the internet access industry, Norway is the leading country among the Scandinavian countries, with market revenues of $1,805.7 million in 2012. This was followed by Sweden and Denmark, with $1,721.6 and $1,552.3 million, respectively.
Norway is expected to lead the internet access in the Scandinavian countries, with a value of $2,276.1 million in 2017, followed by Sweden and Denmark with expected values of $1,912.2 and $1,869.3 million respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the Scandinavian internet access market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the Scandinavian internet access market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Scandinavian internet access market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the Scandinavian internet access market in relation to its regional counterparts?
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