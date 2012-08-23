Internet Ad Pioneers: New Book Shares Stories, Challenges and Milestones That Helped Shape Internet Advertising Industry.

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- Eighteen years ago the internet advertising industry was still an infancy concept, managed by a small handful of marketing visionaries. Almost two decades later, with an industry value of over $45 billion, the sector has seen rapid growth and a wealth of success stories.



Now, for the first time in its history, the stories and experiences of its key players are shared in Internet Ad Pioneers, a new book by Cory Treffiletti.



Through a series of narrative interviews, the book shares the stories, key challenges, important milestones and impact of specific moments for the people who helped shape the Internet advertising business. With a valuable insight into the people and decisions behind the technology, it’s a must-read for anyone who works within this growing industry.



“Some of these are people you may know very well, and some of them you don't. Some have run global advertising agencies and some have led marquee start-ups that you use every day. Some are responsible for the very first ads you ever saw on the internet. All of them have left their mark on what is now one of the fastest growing categories of business in the world,” says Treffiletti, a prominent digital media thought leader and executive.



Continuing, “Without their leadership, knowledge, and most of all their passion for doing something new, none of this would have ever happened. It's the story of the Internet advertising business, as told by the people who grew the Internet advertising business.”



The book sheds light on what has become an interesting modern-day paradox; an industry that every internet user has helped to grow, while the pioneers have remained relatively silent.



“I felt these people should be recognized and that the thousands of people in this business would love to hear their stories!” Treffiletti adds.



Internet Ad Pioneers: The Stories Of The Unsung People Behind The Birth And Growth Of The Internet Ad Industry, published by CreateSpace, is available now from Amazon.com.



For more information, please visit Cory’s blog, as well as Mediapost’s Online Spin page.



About the Author: Cory Treffiletti

Cory has been a thought leader, executive and business driver in the digital media landscape since 1994. In addition to authoring a weekly column on digital media, advertising and marketing since 2000 for Mediapost's Online Spin, Cory has been a successful executive, media expert and/or founding team member for a number of companies.



In the agency space Cory has been part of the initial team as VP Client & Media Services for i-Traffic (acquired by Omnicom), VP Media Services for Freestyle Interactive (acquired by Aegis/Carat), SVP Managing Director for Carat Fusion (Interactive), VP Media for Real Branding (acquired by Schawk) and President of Catalyst S+F. In the start-up media space his experience includes roles as Director of Marketing for IUMA, the Internet Underground Music Archive (acquired by eMusic), Chief Marketing Officer for Sharkle (acquired by ViTrue), co-founder of The Republic Project and co-founder of The Virtual Fan Network.



He currently serves as SVP Marketing for BlueKai and is a graduate of the Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University.