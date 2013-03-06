Internet Business Expert Adam Maggio Is Looking for 26 Aspiring Entrepreneurs to Train

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Adam Maggio, an extremely successful online marketing expert, has just announced that he is looking for 26 serious entrepreneurs who he can teach the ins and outs about creating an online business. In order to encourage people to sign up for his generous offer, Adam is also giving away $3,579 worth of bonuses to anybody who is ready to learn more about internet business options.



The list of high value content that Adam is ready and willing to share with others includes information on how to utilize the power of the simple blogging platform business, how to apply smart social media strategies to boost a business, how to create loyal and enthusiastic fans who want to buy whatever a business has to offer, and how to grow a business empire with “leveraged income.” By teaching the group of 26 motivated people how to build a business online, Adam will also show them how they can easily attract customers by using the internet. As a bonus, Adam is also preparing to launch his new blog, which will be filled with in-depth articles, tips and advice on building a business online.



The timing for Adam’s generous offer could not be any better; across the country, millions of people are looking for work and times remain tough for many. By joining Adam and learning about effective ways to make money, and tips on marketing online business ventures, the lucky group of 26 is poised to become financially successful.



Adam’s own story is very inspiring. Like many people, he had a difficult time in school. But despite his academic struggles, he was determined to be successful and make a difference in the business world. When he was just 21 years old, a friend suggested that Adam try out a job that focused on sales. Three years later, Adam held one of the top positions at a large billion dollar Fortune 500 company. Adam was then inspired to gather a team of motivated people and teach them how to earn a substantial income. He became involved in the Empower Network, a company that offers an outstanding internet marketing training system. Since becoming part of the affiliate program, there have been many occasions where Adam has earned $1,000 in just one day.



Adam said he is looking forward to the opportunity to work with the new group of 26 people and show them how they too can run a successful business online. His own story is proof positive that with a lot of hard work and determination, anybody can be successful.



About Adam Maggio

Adam struggled through formal education, always knowing that school books and degrees would only get him so far. Once he left the education system, Adam really came in to his own and joined a billion dollar company and rapidly rose through its ranks to lead a team that generates several million dollars a year. But the money was not the ultimate target for Adam, he wanted to give back and help people who are struggling like he once was, and he realised there were only so many people he could help locally. He helps struggling sales people and even pros become the top sellers in their companies by utilizing what he calls the “New Business” style of marketing and other smart business growth strategies such as blogging, online video and outsourcing. For more information, please visit http://adammaggio.com/special-press-release