IBM (United States), VITAC (United States), 3Play Media (United States), Digital Nirvana (United States), Telestream (United States), EEG Enterprises (United States), Apptek (United States), Automatic Sync Technologies (United States), Voicebox (United States), Ai-Media Technologies (Australia).



Captions are text copies of spoken words that are displayed alongside multimedia. Captions consider audio and video content on the web accessible to those who do not have access to audio. Though captioning is mainly meant for people who cannot hear the audio, it can also benefit people with speech perception disorders and those not fluent in the language used to portray the audio. The Internet Captioning Service (ICS) is a web-based player which it allows users to view captions on their computer, tablet, or smartphone. As a meeting organiser, phone call participant, or organisation, users can get real-time captions with a simple internet connection.



by Type (Closed Captioning Services, Live Captioning Services), Application (Universities, Colleges, Schools, Workplaces), Platform (IOS, Android, Windows), Operating System (Computer, Tablet, Mobile device)



Growing Online Meetings, Lecture fuel the demand of Internet captioning service



Technological advancement of Internet Captioning Service



Increasing Implementation of Internet Captioning Service in Various Sector can create Opportunities for the Market Growth



High cost associated with Internet Captioning Service



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



