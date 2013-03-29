Internet Download Manager - A Trusty Transfer Tool Up for Grabs

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- IDM or Internet Download Manager is a widely known tool designed to increase download speed up to 5 times, schedule and resume downloads. Users who encounter network problems, broken and interrupted downloads don’t need to fret much longer with this tool. Users all over the world would find this trusty tool an even better convenience with the multilingual support feature included in this system.



True to its name, this download manager enables smooth management on downloading videos from the internet even with the videos still streaming. Not tech savvy? Not to worry, this free download manager is user friendly. Not convinced? IDM is equipped with html help and tutorials so users don’t lose their way around the tool's workarounds.



Internet Download Manager includes a huge range of useful features especially for those who want to get large amounts of files at the same time. This download manager can be run with any if not all downloading tools. As such, it supports several web browsers like Internet Explorer, Opera, AOL, MSN Explorer, Mozilla Firefox and Firebird among many others.



IDM has an embedded feature which improves protection from harmful contents which frees users from the hassle of worrying of having to download files which are corrupted. Users have been spreading the word of this time saving tool and the satisfaction of having to use it.



IDM received a 3.5 out of 5 stars with CNET's review concluding, ”Internet Download Manager strikes us as a natural choice for users in need of a trusty transfer tool." While Softpedia generously rated IDM with a 4.1 out of 5 stars with Bogdan Popa stating that "Internet Download Manager is a must have application for many users out there" in his review.



So don’t get head to head with the hassle of looking at the long list of downloads. Take control and weigh hassle free options on managing those lists of must have downloads that are just waiting to be watched. So experience the greatest convenience that can only be IDM.



About Internet Download Manager

IDM or Internet Download Manager is a closed source download manager specifically for Windows operating system. Some of the features of IDM include automatic download of any files on the Internet. It can support the following web browsers Firefox, Mozilla, Chrome, Safari, Navigator and IE.



Contact:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Samuel Brown

Contact Phone – (206) – 743 – 6587

Contact Email - support@downloadox.com

Website - http://downloadox.com/free/download/internet-download-manager/

Complete Address – 133 Southwest 200 & 2nd Street Normandy Park, Zip Code – 98166