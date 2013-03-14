Internet Download Manager Has Bugs? Says Who? Bugs Resolved in Version 6.15

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- There are lot of programs out there that promises to organize downloads and speeds it up as well but rarely do they deliver well. The Internet Download Manager is just one of the rare and gem of a program that manages to deliver its promises in an orderly manner.



For those who is not familiar with the program, the Internet download Manger is an application that can be a good addition to a person’s downloading activities. It is especially designed to increase download speed by making it 5x faster than normal downloads.



It also has the feature to pause, resume, schedule, and organize all-important downloads. This gives the user the time to do other things and it makes downloaded files less cluttered and in an orderly fashion when downloaded.



In case there are power outage or internet connection problems, the program will not lose the downloaded data in progress. The Internet Download Manager will save the data from the last second of power or connection and will resume the incomplete download once the opportunity is available.



A more wonderful update for users of this program is that problems in the previous version have been resolved in the current version which is version 6.15.



Problems like downloading from some file-share sites, added automatic support for proxy configuration scripts; improved integration of IDM with Windows 8; fixed a critical IE bug affecting the integration module.



This program remains to be a free download manager for all.



About Internet Download Manager

Internet Download Manager is just one of the top rated download manager available in the internet today. It features an innovative site grabber, enabling a user to get his hands on all the files from a website and even specify the file types to be targeted. It is created by TONEC and is a freeware found.



